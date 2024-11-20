Teachers Rally for Peace in Manipur: A Call for Action and Dialogue
The Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) protested at Delhi University to support Manipur's people and urged the Home Minister for action. They emphasized security, humanitarian aid, and dialogue among stakeholders for peace amid ongoing community clashes. The protest highlights concerns over Manipur's disrupted social harmony and prolonged unrest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration at Delhi University's Arts Faculty, members of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) voiced their solidarity with the affected people of Manipur. The association is urging the Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the central government to take immediate actions to restore peace in the conflict-ridden northeastern state.
INTEC, linked to the Congress party, has formally addressed the prolonged unrest in a letter. They advocate for an inclusive dialogue that brings together all stakeholders, stressing the need for enhanced security and immediate humanitarian aid for displaced people. The ongoing conflict in Manipur, characterized by clashes between two communities, has resulted in loss of lives, property, and a pervasive sense of insecurity.
Recent violence, including the deaths of 10 Kuki youths following a gunfight, underscores the urgency of the situation. Despite past efforts, peace remains elusive, and educators are pressing for swift action to restore normalcy and protect the rights of every citizen. The actions by INTEC highlight the serious impact of the conflict on social harmony and underscore a critical appeal for unity and integrity in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Expert Advocates for Balancing Minority Autonomy with Societal Integration for Lasting Peace
Tourism Leaders Condemn Violence, Advocate for Peace in Kashmir
Buddha Dhamma: A Beacon of Peace and Compassion in Times of Crisis
President Inaugurates First Asian Buddhist Summit, Celebrating India's Spiritual Legacy and Global Peace Vision
Together, let's work for betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, prosperity: PM Modi to Donald Trump.