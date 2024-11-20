Left Menu

Teachers Rally for Peace in Manipur: A Call for Action and Dialogue

The Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) protested at Delhi University to support Manipur's people and urged the Home Minister for action. They emphasized security, humanitarian aid, and dialogue among stakeholders for peace amid ongoing community clashes. The protest highlights concerns over Manipur's disrupted social harmony and prolonged unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:29 IST
Teachers Rally for Peace in Manipur: A Call for Action and Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration at Delhi University's Arts Faculty, members of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) voiced their solidarity with the affected people of Manipur. The association is urging the Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the central government to take immediate actions to restore peace in the conflict-ridden northeastern state.

INTEC, linked to the Congress party, has formally addressed the prolonged unrest in a letter. They advocate for an inclusive dialogue that brings together all stakeholders, stressing the need for enhanced security and immediate humanitarian aid for displaced people. The ongoing conflict in Manipur, characterized by clashes between two communities, has resulted in loss of lives, property, and a pervasive sense of insecurity.

Recent violence, including the deaths of 10 Kuki youths following a gunfight, underscores the urgency of the situation. Despite past efforts, peace remains elusive, and educators are pressing for swift action to restore normalcy and protect the rights of every citizen. The actions by INTEC highlight the serious impact of the conflict on social harmony and underscore a critical appeal for unity and integrity in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024