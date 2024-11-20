Teachers Rally for Peace in Manipur: A Call for Action and Dialogue

In a significant demonstration at Delhi University's Arts Faculty, members of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC) voiced their solidarity with the affected people of Manipur. The association is urging the Home Minister, Amit Shah, and the central government to take immediate actions to restore peace in the conflict-ridden northeastern state.

INTEC, linked to the Congress party, has formally addressed the prolonged unrest in a letter. They advocate for an inclusive dialogue that brings together all stakeholders, stressing the need for enhanced security and immediate humanitarian aid for displaced people. The ongoing conflict in Manipur, characterized by clashes between two communities, has resulted in loss of lives, property, and a pervasive sense of insecurity.

Recent violence, including the deaths of 10 Kuki youths following a gunfight, underscores the urgency of the situation. Despite past efforts, peace remains elusive, and educators are pressing for swift action to restore normalcy and protect the rights of every citizen. The actions by INTEC highlight the serious impact of the conflict on social harmony and underscore a critical appeal for unity and integrity in the nation.

