US Pledges Veto Against UN Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

The United States announced its intent to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Gaza. The veto is contingent upon the resolution's current form, which lacks demands for the immediate release of hostages, according to a senior U.S. official.

Speaking anonymously, the official accused certain member nations, notably Russia and China, of prioritizing a potential U.S. veto over reaching a consensus on a balanced resolution. This was revealed during a briefing with reporters as discussions continued before a likely vote.

The tension highlights the geopolitical chessboard at play within the council, where strategic alliances and diplomatic standoffs often lead to impasse rather than agreement on urgent international matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)