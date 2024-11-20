US Pledges Veto Against UN Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
The United States plans to veto a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza if it doesn't call for the immediate release of hostages. A senior U.S. official accused China and Russia of promoting a U.S. veto rather than fostering compromise among council members.
The United States announced its intent to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution that calls for a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Gaza. The veto is contingent upon the resolution's current form, which lacks demands for the immediate release of hostages, according to a senior U.S. official.
Speaking anonymously, the official accused certain member nations, notably Russia and China, of prioritizing a potential U.S. veto over reaching a consensus on a balanced resolution. This was revealed during a briefing with reporters as discussions continued before a likely vote.
The tension highlights the geopolitical chessboard at play within the council, where strategic alliances and diplomatic standoffs often lead to impasse rather than agreement on urgent international matters.
