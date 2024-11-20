U.S. Set to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Resolution Amid Gaza Conflict
The U.S. plans to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza unless it demands immediate hostage release. The resolution draft, supported by non-permanent council members, faces U.S. opposition due to perceived non-compromise and alleged manipulation by China and Russia.
In a decisive move, the United States has signaled its intent to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, unless the resolution explicitly includes a call for the immediate release of hostages.
A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, accused some council members of prioritizing a U.S. veto over genuine compromise, citing Russia and China's influence in steering some of the non-permanent members.
The potential veto comes amid escalating violence, with Israel's 13-month campaign causing massive casualties and displacement in Gaza, following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. Despite Britain's attempt to introduce a compromise, the resolution remains contentious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Criticizes Israel over Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza
Israel Intensifies Aerial Strikes Against Hezbollah Intelligence in Syria
Egypt Condemns Israel's UNRWA Withdrawal Amid Rising Tensions
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate: Crisis and Conflict in Gaza and Israel