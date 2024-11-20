U.S. Set to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Resolution Amid Gaza Conflict

In a decisive move, the United States has signaled its intent to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, unless the resolution explicitly includes a call for the immediate release of hostages.

A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, accused some council members of prioritizing a U.S. veto over genuine compromise, citing Russia and China's influence in steering some of the non-permanent members.

The potential veto comes amid escalating violence, with Israel's 13-month campaign causing massive casualties and displacement in Gaza, following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. Despite Britain's attempt to introduce a compromise, the resolution remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)