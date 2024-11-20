Left Menu

U.S. Set to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Resolution Amid Gaza Conflict

The U.S. plans to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza unless it demands immediate hostage release. The resolution draft, supported by non-permanent council members, faces U.S. opposition due to perceived non-compromise and alleged manipulation by China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:20 IST
U.S. Set to Veto U.N. Ceasefire Resolution Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, the United States has signaled its intent to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, unless the resolution explicitly includes a call for the immediate release of hostages.

A senior U.S. official, speaking anonymously, accused some council members of prioritizing a U.S. veto over genuine compromise, citing Russia and China's influence in steering some of the non-permanent members.

The potential veto comes amid escalating violence, with Israel's 13-month campaign causing massive casualties and displacement in Gaza, following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. Despite Britain's attempt to introduce a compromise, the resolution remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024