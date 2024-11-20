Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Embassy Closure in Kyiv and Missile Strikes

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv was closed due to potential air attacks following Ukraine's missile strike inside Russia. Moscow perceives this as an escalation. As a psychological operation, fake messages warning of a missile strike circulated in Ukraine, raising tensions amidst persistent conflicts.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:26 IST
The United States closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, citing a threat of a significant air attack. The closure came a day after Ukraine's use of American missiles to strike a target within Russia, an act that Moscow has labeled as an escalation in the ongoing war.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency accused Russia of instigating panic by spreading false alarms about an impending large-scale missile and drone assault. A U.S. government source confirmed that the embassy closure was connected to continuous threats of air raids.

Meanwhile, Russia is warning NATO nations of possible retaliation if Ukraine continues to receive support for long-range missile attacks on Russian soil, further intensifying the volatile conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

