Escalating Tensions: U.S. Embassy Closure in Kyiv and Missile Strikes

The United States closed its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, citing a threat of a significant air attack. The closure came a day after Ukraine's use of American missiles to strike a target within Russia, an act that Moscow has labeled as an escalation in the ongoing war.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency accused Russia of instigating panic by spreading false alarms about an impending large-scale missile and drone assault. A U.S. government source confirmed that the embassy closure was connected to continuous threats of air raids.

Meanwhile, Russia is warning NATO nations of possible retaliation if Ukraine continues to receive support for long-range missile attacks on Russian soil, further intensifying the volatile conflict in the region.

