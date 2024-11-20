Left Menu

Russian Doctors Rally for Jailed Pediatrician: A Call for Justice

A group of Russian doctors has appealed to President Vladimir Putin, condemning the sentencing of pediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova to 5.5 years in a penal colony. Buyanova was jailed after being accused of making disparaging comments about the war in Ukraine. Doctors label the verdict as unjust, urging her release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:47 IST
pediatrician

A group of Russian doctors has made an urgent appeal to President Vladimir Putin over the imprisonment of Moscow pediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, calling it 'shameful.' She was sentenced to 5.5 years in a penal colony following accusations based on her alleged comments about the Ukraine war.

The appeal, made through a video published by Echo, features medical staff describing the verdict as 'blatant lawlessness and cruelty.' Despite the serious charges, they argue that Buyanova poses no societal threat, having devoted her life to saving children.

Critics argue that informants help authorities target 'internal enemies,' recalling Soviet-era tactics. The case against Buyanova, initiated after a patient's mother made claims about her, is primarily based on allegations without substantial evidence, stirring debate and drawing condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

