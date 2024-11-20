Ukraine intensified its military confrontation with Russia by deploying British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, in a significant escalation of the 1000-day conflict. This latest use of Western weaponry follows strikes utilizing U.S. ATACMS missiles, further straining relations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Telegram accounts of Russian war correspondents documented the Storm Shadow missiles' impact in the Kursk region, with footage showing massive explosions. These developments coincide with heightened diplomatic dynamics as President-elect Donald Trump signals a potential push for peace negotiations.

The conflict's escalation is compounded by Russia's receipt of North Korean troops and doubts over Western support under a Trump administration. Meanwhile, military experts suggest these longer-range missiles may help Ukraine solidify its strategic positions without decisively altering the war's outcome.

