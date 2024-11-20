South Sudanese Student Arrested in India for Alleged Rape

In a significant development, a South Sudanese national, pursuing an education in India, has been arrested for allegedly raping a fellow student. The incident reportedly occurred at his rented accommodation in the Mohabbewala area of the city.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Moses Ladu James, also known as Moosa, was apprehended in Clement Town and has been placed in judicial custody by a local court, police confirmed.

Following the lodging of a zero FIR by the survivor in Delhi, accusing James of the crime on October 29, the case was transferred to Uttarakhand Police. Indicates of rape were observed during the crime scene investigation, leading to James' arrest and charges under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Legal proceedings are also being considered against the flat owner for renting without police verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)