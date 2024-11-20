Left Menu

South Sudanese Student Arrested in India for Alleged Rape

A South Sudanese student in India, Moses Ladu James, was arrested for allegedly raping a fellow international student. The crime reportedly occurred at his rented flat in Mohabbewala. Legal actions are being pursued, and the flat owner may face consequences for inadequate police verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:46 IST
South Sudanese Student Arrested in India for Alleged Rape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a South Sudanese national, pursuing an education in India, has been arrested for allegedly raping a fellow student. The incident reportedly occurred at his rented accommodation in the Mohabbewala area of the city.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Moses Ladu James, also known as Moosa, was apprehended in Clement Town and has been placed in judicial custody by a local court, police confirmed.

Following the lodging of a zero FIR by the survivor in Delhi, accusing James of the crime on October 29, the case was transferred to Uttarakhand Police. Indicates of rape were observed during the crime scene investigation, leading to James' arrest and charges under Section 64 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Legal proceedings are also being considered against the flat owner for renting without police verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024