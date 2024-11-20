Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal Medical Registrar Appointment

In a recent development, the West Bengal health department has issued an official directive for the removal of Manas Chakraborty from the position of registrar at the state Medical Council. This decision is outlined in an official order released by the department.

The directive additionally instructs Council Chairman Sudipto Roy to name a new official to fill the vacated position. The order specifies that Manas Chakraborty's reappointment as Registrar, which began on November 1, 2019, lacked the necessary prior sanction from the state government.

The move follows multiple written complaints from doctor associations, which have argued that Chakraborty's appointment was unauthorized, prompting a demand for his immediate dismissal from the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)