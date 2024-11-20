Trump's Legal Tug-of-War: The Battle Over His Conviction

President-elect Donald Trump's legal team is pressing a New York judge to dismiss the conviction related to his hush money payments, citing potential interference with his White House preparations.

In a letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan, Trump's lawyers highlighted voters' mandate over the prosecutor's efforts, warning of lengthy appeals during Trump's term.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office opposed outright dismissal but indicated openness to post-term sentencing, underscoring the case's decided verdict and competing constitutional interests.

