Trump's Legal Tug-of-War: The Battle Over His Conviction
Lawyers for president-elect Donald Trump seek dismissal of his conviction related to hush money payments, arguing it interferes with his White House preparations. They warn of prolonged legal battles overlapping his second term. The Manhattan DA opposes dismissal but is open to delaying sentencing post-term.
President-elect Donald Trump's legal team is pressing a New York judge to dismiss the conviction related to his hush money payments, citing potential interference with his White House preparations.
In a letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan, Trump's lawyers highlighted voters' mandate over the prosecutor's efforts, warning of lengthy appeals during Trump's term.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office opposed outright dismissal but indicated openness to post-term sentencing, underscoring the case's decided verdict and competing constitutional interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
