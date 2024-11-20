Left Menu

Trump's Legal Tug-of-War: The Battle Over His Conviction

Lawyers for president-elect Donald Trump seek dismissal of his conviction related to hush money payments, arguing it interferes with his White House preparations. They warn of prolonged legal battles overlapping his second term. The Manhattan DA opposes dismissal but is open to delaying sentencing post-term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:24 IST
Trump's Legal Tug-of-War: The Battle Over His Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump's legal team is pressing a New York judge to dismiss the conviction related to his hush money payments, citing potential interference with his White House preparations.

In a letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan, Trump's lawyers highlighted voters' mandate over the prosecutor's efforts, warning of lengthy appeals during Trump's term.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office opposed outright dismissal but indicated openness to post-term sentencing, underscoring the case's decided verdict and competing constitutional interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024