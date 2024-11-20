Left Menu

Silver Seizure During Maharashtra Polls Shock

Police in Dhule district of Maharashtra seized 10,080 kg of silver from a truck on polling day. The truck was en route to Nagpur. Authorities, including poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department, have been notified. Initial checks suggest bank ownership of the silver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:35 IST
Silver Seizure During Maharashtra Polls Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Dhule district made a significant seizure on Wednesday, confiscating 10,080 kg of silver from a truck during the state's polling day.

Special IGP of Nashik, Dattatray Karale, confirmed that the truck was intercepted at around 6 AM under the Thalner police jurisdiction. The vehicle, traveling towards Nagpur, was subject to a routine check that led to the discovery.

Authorities have alerted poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department about the find. Preliminary investigations suggest that a bank might own the silver, pending further verification and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024