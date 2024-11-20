Silver Seizure During Maharashtra Polls Shock

Police in Maharashtra's Dhule district made a significant seizure on Wednesday, confiscating 10,080 kg of silver from a truck during the state's polling day.

Special IGP of Nashik, Dattatray Karale, confirmed that the truck was intercepted at around 6 AM under the Thalner police jurisdiction. The vehicle, traveling towards Nagpur, was subject to a routine check that led to the discovery.

Authorities have alerted poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department about the find. Preliminary investigations suggest that a bank might own the silver, pending further verification and action.

