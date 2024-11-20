Silver Seizure During Maharashtra Polls Shock
Police in Dhule district of Maharashtra seized 10,080 kg of silver from a truck on polling day. The truck was en route to Nagpur. Authorities, including poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department, have been notified. Initial checks suggest bank ownership of the silver.
Police in Maharashtra's Dhule district made a significant seizure on Wednesday, confiscating 10,080 kg of silver from a truck during the state's polling day.
Special IGP of Nashik, Dattatray Karale, confirmed that the truck was intercepted at around 6 AM under the Thalner police jurisdiction. The vehicle, traveling towards Nagpur, was subject to a routine check that led to the discovery.
Authorities have alerted poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department about the find. Preliminary investigations suggest that a bank might own the silver, pending further verification and action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
