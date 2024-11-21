Left Menu

Mali's Political Shake-Up: Prime Minister Sacked Amidst Criticism

Mali's Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been dismissed by the presidency, as announced on state television. Maiga had criticized the junta for not adhering to the timeline for elections, promised within a 24-month transition period back to democratic governance.

The presidency of Mali has dismissed Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, a decision broadcasted via state television ORTM on Wednesday. This sacking is significant amidst growing tensions in Mali's political landscape.

Maiga had been a vocal critic of the ruling junta, particularly condemning their lapse in scheduling elections within the 24-month timeframe they had assured for a return to democracy.

The political consequences of this decision are yet to unfold, but Maiga's departure highlights the ongoing struggles within Mali's transitional government.

