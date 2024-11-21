Mali's Political Shake-Up: Prime Minister Sacked Amidst Criticism

The presidency of Mali has dismissed Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, a decision broadcasted via state television ORTM on Wednesday. This sacking is significant amidst growing tensions in Mali's political landscape.

Maiga had been a vocal critic of the ruling junta, particularly condemning their lapse in scheduling elections within the 24-month timeframe they had assured for a return to democracy.

The political consequences of this decision are yet to unfold, but Maiga's departure highlights the ongoing struggles within Mali's transitional government.

(With inputs from agencies.)