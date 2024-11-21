Crypto Scandal Uncovered: Political Links and Ponzi Schemes
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified their probe into Bitcoin Ponzi scam suspect Gaurav Mehta, linked to political figures ahead of Maharashtra elections. The scandal involves allegations of cryptocurrency misuse, implicating prominent politicians, and ongoing investigations into financial misconduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the ED and CBI have heightened their investigation into Bitcoin Ponzi scheme suspect Gaurav Mehta amidst claims of alleged misuse of cryptocurrency by political figures before the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Voice notes released by the BJP suggested that crypto assets were being illicitly used to influence electoral outcomes, allegations rebuffed by Congress and NCP leaders as fake.
The ED conducted searches at Mehta's Raipur residence and questioned him, confiscating digital devices to trace connections with politicians and bureaucrats as part of a broader money laundering investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bitcoin
- Ponzi
- Gaurav Mehta
- Congress
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- elections
- ED
- CBI
- corruption
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Clinches Florida Hat Trick in Elections
MNF-HPC(R) Clinches Majority in Sinlung Hills Council Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters
BJP Gears Up for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Polls with Strategic Meeting
BJP Distances from Malik in Maharashtra Elections, Sparks Political Rifts