Left Menu

Crypto Scandal Uncovered: Political Links and Ponzi Schemes

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified their probe into Bitcoin Ponzi scam suspect Gaurav Mehta, linked to political figures ahead of Maharashtra elections. The scandal involves allegations of cryptocurrency misuse, implicating prominent politicians, and ongoing investigations into financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 01:05 IST
Crypto Scandal Uncovered: Political Links and Ponzi Schemes
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the ED and CBI have heightened their investigation into Bitcoin Ponzi scheme suspect Gaurav Mehta amidst claims of alleged misuse of cryptocurrency by political figures before the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Voice notes released by the BJP suggested that crypto assets were being illicitly used to influence electoral outcomes, allegations rebuffed by Congress and NCP leaders as fake.

The ED conducted searches at Mehta's Raipur residence and questioned him, confiscating digital devices to trace connections with politicians and bureaucrats as part of a broader money laundering investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024