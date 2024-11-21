Crypto Scandal Uncovered: Political Links and Ponzi Schemes

In a significant development, the ED and CBI have heightened their investigation into Bitcoin Ponzi scheme suspect Gaurav Mehta amidst claims of alleged misuse of cryptocurrency by political figures before the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Voice notes released by the BJP suggested that crypto assets were being illicitly used to influence electoral outcomes, allegations rebuffed by Congress and NCP leaders as fake.

The ED conducted searches at Mehta's Raipur residence and questioned him, confiscating digital devices to trace connections with politicians and bureaucrats as part of a broader money laundering investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)