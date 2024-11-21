Prime Minister Modi Receives Dominica's Top Honour

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Dominica's highest national honor for his significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to enhancing India-Dominica relations. The prestigious accolade was presented by Dominica's President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM Summit.

The award acknowledges Modi's statesmanship and dedication to providing critical support, including 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, to Dominica amid the pandemic. Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit conveyed gratitude, emphasizing the strong bilateral bonds and global leadership demonstrated by Modi.

Recognizing shared values and collaboration on global challenges, the honor reflects Modi's impact on healthcare, education, climate resilience, and sustainable development. The award adds to Modi's tally of international recognitions, showcasing his role in fostering unity and partnership beyond borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)