Violence Erupts in Manipur: MLA's Home Vandalized in Mob Attack

A mob vandalized the residence of Manipur MLA Kh Joykishan Singh on November 16, looting cash and valuables. The attack occurred while the MLA was in Delhi. The violence is part of ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:05 IST
Violence Erupts in Manipur: MLA's Home Vandalized in Mob Attack
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating mob attack has struck the residence of JD(U) MLA Kh Joykishan Singh in Manipur, according to police reports.

The attack on November 16 saw the miscreants looting a staggering Rs 18 lakh in cash, along with jewellery valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Relief items for internally displaced persons were also destroyed during the raid.

This incident is a culmination of escalating ethnic violence between Imphal's Meitei community and the adjacent hills-based Kuki-Zo groups, which has claimed over 220 lives since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

