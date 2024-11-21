Violence Erupts in Manipur: MLA's Home Vandalized in Mob Attack

A devastating mob attack has struck the residence of JD(U) MLA Kh Joykishan Singh in Manipur, according to police reports.

The attack on November 16 saw the miscreants looting a staggering Rs 18 lakh in cash, along with jewellery valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Relief items for internally displaced persons were also destroyed during the raid.

This incident is a culmination of escalating ethnic violence between Imphal's Meitei community and the adjacent hills-based Kuki-Zo groups, which has claimed over 220 lives since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)