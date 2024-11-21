Embracing Buddhist Principles: A Call for Global Peace

In a call for global harmony, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need to embrace Buddhist doctrines as a solution to international conflicts during a regional security conclave in Laos.

Speaking to his counterparts, including China's Dong Jun, Singh highlighted India's dedication to dialogue and peaceful resolution to challenges ranging from border disputes to trade agreements. He reiterated the importance of ASEAN in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh also addressed the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, stressing adherence to international law and India's stance on freedom of navigation amid rising regional tensions with China.

