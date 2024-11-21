Tensions Soar: Ukraine Downs Russian Missiles Amid New Attacks
Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region in a morning attack. Ukraine's air force reported that their military successfully intercepted and shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during this assault, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant development on Thursday morning, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region.
The missile launch is part of escalating tensions between the neighboring countries, which have been embroiled in conflict for some time.
Amid the attack, Ukraine's military claimed to have shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles, demonstrating their defensive capabilities in the face of continued aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
Election Tension: Vehicles of Congress Leaders Attacked in Assam
Government Officials Warned of Rising Vishing Attacks
Heroic Conductor Averts Tragedy After BMTC Bus Driver's Heart Attack