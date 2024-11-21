Tensions Soar: Ukraine Downs Russian Missiles Amid New Attacks

In a significant development on Thursday morning, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region.

The missile launch is part of escalating tensions between the neighboring countries, which have been embroiled in conflict for some time.

Amid the attack, Ukraine's military claimed to have shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles, demonstrating their defensive capabilities in the face of continued aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)