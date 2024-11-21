Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Ukraine Downs Russian Missiles Amid New Attacks

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region in a morning attack. Ukraine's air force reported that their military successfully intercepted and shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during this assault, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:03 IST
Tensions Soar: Ukraine Downs Russian Missiles Amid New Attacks
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development on Thursday morning, Ukraine's air force reported that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region.

The missile launch is part of escalating tensions between the neighboring countries, which have been embroiled in conflict for some time.

Amid the attack, Ukraine's military claimed to have shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles, demonstrating their defensive capabilities in the face of continued aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024