Dissanayake's Pledge: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics

In a move emblematic of his National People's Power party's ethos, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake eschewed traditional parliamentary pomp as he addressed the newly convened parliament, pledging to fulfill pre-election promises.

During his inaugural address, Dissanayake emphasized his commitment to law supremacy and resolving past injustices. He outlined his priority towards economic recovery while still honoring the IMF bailout agreement.

The president also focused on inclusivity, ensuring governance devoid of racial or religious discrimination, and announced welfare initiatives to combat issues such as malnutrition and healthcare challenges.

