Left Menu

Dissanayake's Pledge: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake vows to uphold law supremacy and address historical wrongdoings. He prioritizes economic recovery while maintaining IMF commitments and public participation. With a two-thirds parliamentary majority, he promises non-discriminatory governance and announces welfare measures to tackle pressing issues like malnutrition and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:05 IST
Dissanayake's Pledge: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics
Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a move emblematic of his National People's Power party's ethos, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake eschewed traditional parliamentary pomp as he addressed the newly convened parliament, pledging to fulfill pre-election promises.

During his inaugural address, Dissanayake emphasized his commitment to law supremacy and resolving past injustices. He outlined his priority towards economic recovery while still honoring the IMF bailout agreement.

The president also focused on inclusivity, ensuring governance devoid of racial or religious discrimination, and announced welfare initiatives to combat issues such as malnutrition and healthcare challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024