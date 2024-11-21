First Strike: Ukraine's Use of British Storm Shadow Missiles
The Kremlin has declined to comment on reports of Ukraine using British Storm Shadow missiles against Russia, stating it is a matter for the armed forces. Bloomberg reported Ukraine's first use of these missiles on Russian territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin officials have refused to comment on allegations of Ukraine deploying British Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets, signaling that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the military.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had launched Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time, escalating tensions between the nations.
The situation highlights the increasing complexity and volatility in the ongoing conflict, with significant geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Storm Shadow
- missiles
- British
- armed forces
- Bloomberg
- territory
- conflict
Advertisement