Tension Over Waqf Amendment: Opposition Seeks More Time

Opposition members have called for an extension on the tenure of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, arguing for more time to evaluate proposed changes. Despite the committee chair declaring the current meeting as the last, dissenting members protested and sought intervention from Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, members of the opposition demanded additional time to scrutinize the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, insisting on the need for more in-depth analysis of the proposed changes.

During a committee meeting, Chairman Jagdambika Pal announced that this would be the panel's final discussion before circulating a draft report to the members, sparking discontent and protest among opposition members.

The dissenters escalated their concerns by contacting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting his involvement. The committee has a deadline to present its findings by the end of the first week of the winter parliamentary session starting on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

