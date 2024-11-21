Tension Over Waqf Amendment: Opposition Seeks More Time

On Thursday, members of the opposition demanded additional time to scrutinize the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, insisting on the need for more in-depth analysis of the proposed changes.

During a committee meeting, Chairman Jagdambika Pal announced that this would be the panel's final discussion before circulating a draft report to the members, sparking discontent and protest among opposition members.

The dissenters escalated their concerns by contacting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting his involvement. The committee has a deadline to present its findings by the end of the first week of the winter parliamentary session starting on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)