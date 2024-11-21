Left Menu

Delhi High Court Protects 'Good Day' Trademark from Unauthorized Use

The Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order against unauthorized sales of confectionery products under the 'Good Day' trademark, as Britannia Industries Ltd claims infringement. The court has directed the removal of these products from e-commerce platforms to prevent potential confusion and market deception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step to safeguard the 'Good Day' trademark by preventing unauthorized sales of confectionery items under this label.

The order came after a lawsuit by Britannia Industries Ltd, highlighting infringement concerns over products such as 'soan papdi' being sold without consent. The court emphasized the need to protect the established goodwill of 'Good Day'.

The directive instructs defendants to remove infringing products from websites and warns against using similar trademarks without authorization, underlining the seriousness of trademark violation consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

