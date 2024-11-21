Rocket Attack in Nahariya: Tragedy on the Playground

A deadly rocket attack struck the town of Nahariya in northern Israel on Thursday, claiming the life of a 30-year-old man. Shrapnel from the attack hit a playground, where the victim was located, as reported by Israel's MDA medical service and local media.

The Israeli military revealed that approximately 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Nahariya. In a statement, the IDF confirmed that the majority of the rockets were intercepted. However, Channel 12 reported that three rockets managed to hit the coastal town.

This tragic event highlights ongoing tensions in the region and the dangers faced by civilians amidst these conflicts. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, aiming to maintain public safety amid such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)