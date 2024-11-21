Left Menu

Chaos in Nahariya: Rocket Strikes Amid Rising Tensions

A 30-year-old man was killed by rocket shrapnel near a playground in Nahariya, Israel. The attack followed the launch of 10 rockets from Lebanon. Amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, peace talks are ongoing but provide little optimism for residents under threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:21 IST
Chaos in Nahariya: Rocket Strikes Amid Rising Tensions
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

A tragic event unfolded in Nahariya, Israel, where a 30-year-old man lost his life to rocket shrapnel near a playground. The incident occurred as Lebanon launched ten rockets toward the northern town, with some projectiles managing to hit their target despite interceptions by Israeli defenses.

Channel 12 reported that three rockets struck Nahariya, igniting air sirens in multiple northern Israel locations. Residents expressed growing frustration and fear over their safety, with Nahariya Mayor Ronen Marelly criticizing the government's security measures against Hezbollah's assaults.

In parallel, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein seeks to mediate peace between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite some progress in discussions, a resolution remains elusive. As talks continue, Nahariya residents voice doubt, highlighting the ongoing stress and uncertainty in their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024