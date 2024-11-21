ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Key Hamas and Israeli Leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced on Thursday that it has issued arrest warrants for prominent figures: Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu, and its former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

The unprecedented move by the ICC underscores its resolve in addressing issues surrounding international law and justice. It notably declared that Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not a prerequisite for proceeding with these warrants.

This development marks a significant point in the extended and conflict-ridden history between Israel and Palestinian groups, potentially impacting diplomatic and political relations in the region.

