Daring Robbery Attempt Thwarted in Northeast Delhi
A spare parts shop in northeast Delhi was the scene of an attempted robbery when three men opened fire. Shop owner Jitender Gupta and his wife were present during the incident but managed to escape harm. The suspects fled the scene after firing a warning shot.
In a brazen attempt at robbery, three men opened fire outside a spare parts shop in northeast Delhi, according to local police authorities on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Wednesday when 67-year-old Jitender Gupta was at his shop on Yamuna Vihar Road near Ghonda Chowk, accompanied by his wife.
Pretending to be customers, two young men engaged Gupta, while a third attempted to close the shop shutter. However, Gupta's alert response and a neighboring shopkeeper's quick action prompted the robbers to flee, with one firing a shot in the air as they escaped. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and a fired cartridge was found at the scene. The police have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the case.
