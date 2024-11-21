Left Menu

Daring Robbery Attempt Thwarted in Northeast Delhi

A spare parts shop in northeast Delhi was the scene of an attempted robbery when three men opened fire. Shop owner Jitender Gupta and his wife were present during the incident but managed to escape harm. The suspects fled the scene after firing a warning shot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:53 IST
Daring Robbery Attempt Thwarted in Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attempt at robbery, three men opened fire outside a spare parts shop in northeast Delhi, according to local police authorities on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Wednesday when 67-year-old Jitender Gupta was at his shop on Yamuna Vihar Road near Ghonda Chowk, accompanied by his wife.

Pretending to be customers, two young men engaged Gupta, while a third attempted to close the shop shutter. However, Gupta's alert response and a neighboring shopkeeper's quick action prompted the robbers to flee, with one firing a shot in the air as they escaped. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and a fired cartridge was found at the scene. The police have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024