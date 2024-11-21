Daring Robbery Attempt Thwarted in Northeast Delhi

In a brazen attempt at robbery, three men opened fire outside a spare parts shop in northeast Delhi, according to local police authorities on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Wednesday when 67-year-old Jitender Gupta was at his shop on Yamuna Vihar Road near Ghonda Chowk, accompanied by his wife.

Pretending to be customers, two young men engaged Gupta, while a third attempted to close the shop shutter. However, Gupta's alert response and a neighboring shopkeeper's quick action prompted the robbers to flee, with one firing a shot in the air as they escaped. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and a fired cartridge was found at the scene. The police have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)