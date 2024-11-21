Left Menu

Healing from History: Hope for 1984 Riot Survivors

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena distributed appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He announced the verification of 437 pending applications and the renaming of the 'Widows' Colony' in Tilak Vihar, West Delhi. Saxena also supported recruiting kin of victims with relaxed qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:43 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena took a significant step towards healing wounds from the past by distributing appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This initiative aims to support those affected by the tragic events, providing them with employment opportunities.

Speaking at an event in Tilak Vihar, a locality that is home to many riot victims, Saxena announced that 437 pending applications for such appointments are currently under verification. To expedite this process, he has directed the Revenue department to set up special camps for quicker resolution.

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor revealed plans to rename the area, colloquially known as the 'Widows' Colony,' based on residents' suggestions. He also endorsed easing recruitment qualifications for the victims' families, acknowledging the 1984 riots as a significant blemish on Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

