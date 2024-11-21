Left Menu

High Court Deliberates on Kejriwal's Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court refused to halt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the Excise Policy 2021-22. Kejriwal seeks to quash charges, arguing improper sanction for prosecution. The Enforcement Directorate counters that sanctions were obtained, and the matter is scheduled for hearing on December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST
High Court Deliberates on Kejriwal's Money Laundering Case
proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has decided not to stay proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to the Excise Policy 2021-22.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate following a plea by Kejriwal to challenge the trial court's chargesheet.

The Enforcement Directorate maintains that proper sanctions were obtained. The hearing is set for December 20, with Kejriwal seeking exemption from court appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024