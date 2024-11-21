High Court Deliberates on Kejriwal's Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has decided not to stay proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to the Excise Policy 2021-22.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate following a plea by Kejriwal to challenge the trial court's chargesheet.

The Enforcement Directorate maintains that proper sanctions were obtained. The hearing is set for December 20, with Kejriwal seeking exemption from court appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)