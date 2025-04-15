Left Menu

Political Rumbles: BJP Reacts to ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case

The BJP leaders addressed the recent chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, urging Congress to avoid politicizing the issue, which originated before PM Modi's tenure. Legal procedures are set to proceed independently in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:12 IST
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising political tensions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have responded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against key Congress figures, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in connection to the National Herald money laundering case. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi underscored the historical timeline by noting that the case predated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Trivedi emphasized that the Congress should refrain from politicizing a matter that began before their administration took the helm.

BJP's Gaurav Vallabh weighed in, asserting the impartiality of the legal process. Vallabh stated that no individual, regardless of family background, will be exempt from legal scrutiny if involved in money laundering. He assured that the Enforcement Directorate operates autonomously, abiding by the rule of law.

Further reinforcing the message of legal equality, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma commented on the independence of investigatory institutions, highlighting that government interference does not sway their actions. Refuting any claims of political motivation, Sharma expressed confidence in the rigorous and fair nature of the agency's investigation.

Earlier, the ED filed a significant prosecution complaint against Congress leaders in the ongoing investigation. The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi will address arguments regarding cognisance on April 25. The charges fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with specifics that trace back to accusations outlined under the Indian Penal Code. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has noted the necessity for both predicate and money laundering offences to be adjudicated within the same legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

