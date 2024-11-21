Adani Corruption Allegations: Opposition Calls for Probe

The Left parties and the Trinamool Congress have called for an investigation into bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, made by US prosecutors. Adani is accused of orchestrating a scheme involving a USD 250 million bribe for favorable solar power contracts.

The allegations include claims that essential details were hidden from US banks and investors, who had provided substantial funding. In response, the CPI(M) emphasized the need for a CBI probe, condemning the Modi government for allegedly providing Adani cover from scrutiny.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale and other political figures have criticized the government's silence and raised concerns about regulatory integrity. Opposition parties argue that only an independent Judicial or Parliamentary investigation can deliver a credible inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)