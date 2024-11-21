Left Menu

Adani Corruption Allegations: Opposition Calls for Probe

Allegations against Gautam Adani for bribery have sparked demands for an investigation by Left parties and TMC. Adani is accused of a USD 250 million bribery scheme. The opposition demands a probe into these claims, stressing on transparency, and suggests forming a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:36 IST
Adani Corruption Allegations: Opposition Calls for Probe
Adani
  • Country:
  • India

The Left parties and the Trinamool Congress have called for an investigation into bribery allegations against Gautam Adani, made by US prosecutors. Adani is accused of orchestrating a scheme involving a USD 250 million bribe for favorable solar power contracts.

The allegations include claims that essential details were hidden from US banks and investors, who had provided substantial funding. In response, the CPI(M) emphasized the need for a CBI probe, condemning the Modi government for allegedly providing Adani cover from scrutiny.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale and other political figures have criticized the government's silence and raised concerns about regulatory integrity. Opposition parties argue that only an independent Judicial or Parliamentary investigation can deliver a credible inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024