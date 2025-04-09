Left Menu

Delhi BJP Accuses TMC MP Mahua Moitra of Disrupting Communal Harmony

The Delhi BJP has accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Delhi by sharing a controversial video. The BJP demands an investigation into Moitra and the video creators. The incident centers on alleged threats to fish vendors in Chittaranjan Park, stirring political tensions.

  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, the Delhi BJP has charged TMC MP Mahua Moitra with efforts to destabilize communal peace in the city. This accusation follows her dissemination of a video on social media claiming to show threats against fish vendors in Chittaranjan Park.

Moitra accused right-wing groups of attempting to close down meat and fish shops, suggesting they were targeting fish-eating Bengalis. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the video as misleading, urging for a police probe into Moitra and the video's creators.

Local leaders underscore the historic and legal status of the markets, defending the vendors as part of the community fabric. The BJP insists the video incites unrest, possibly to divert attention from internal TMC issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

