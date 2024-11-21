Intrigue at Sea: Underwater Cable Ruptures and the Mysterious Chinese Vessel

In a development that has captured international attention, the Danish military confirmed its surveillance of a Chinese bulk carrier in the Baltic Sea area where two undersea data cables ruptured recently.

The cables connect NATO members Finland with Germany and Lithuania with Sweden. This has prompted investigations from Finnish, Swedish, and German authorities into the mysterious disruptions, as the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 was reported nearby during the incidents.

Danish military spokesman Henrik Hall Mortensen affirmed their presence near the Chinese ship amid growing diplomatic rumblings. Meanwhile, in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the need for communication and protection of the ship's navigation rights, against the backdrop of international concern.

