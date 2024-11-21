Cracking the 'Band Baja Baraat' Code: Arrests in Wedding Theft Ring

Four individuals, part of the notorious 'Band Baja Baraat' gang, have been apprehended by the police at the Delhi-Gurugram border. This gang is infamous for its targeted wedding thefts, specifically seeking out valuables like cash and jewelry during the wedding season across Delhi and beyond.

Officials revealed that the suspects were captured near Ghitorni Metro station while preparing for another heist. Originating mainly from Rajgarh, the gang commonly employs children or women to discreetly enter wedding venues and execute thefts without raising suspicion.

The roots of this criminal activity trace back to Kadiya village, where families engage in a social contract to lend members to the gang in exchange for financial compensation. This arrangement has led to a spike in organized wedding-related thefts, intensifying security challenges during celebratory events.

