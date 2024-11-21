Secure Storage of EVMs and VVPATs for Maharashtra Polls

Left Menu

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has secured all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) used in Mumbai’s 36 constituencies for the Maharashtra elections in strong rooms. Vote counting involves 10,000 security personnel and stringent protective measures, starting Saturday with postal votes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ensured the safe storage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices used in Maharashtra elections in secure strong rooms, strategically located across Mumbai's 36 constituencies, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The single-phase election for the 288-member state assembly took place on Wednesday, with vote counting scheduled for Saturday. Approximately 10,000 officers from the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Armed Police Forces, State Reserve Police Force, and local police forces have been allocated for security at the counting centers, the BMC confirmed.

All strong rooms are continuously monitored via CCTV surveillance, as stated by civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. Over 2,700 officials are involved in vote counting, starting with postal ballots, followed by those from Electronic Voting Machines. The city registered an average voter turnout of 52.65% in the island city and 56.39% in the suburbs. To maintain order, Mumbai police have restricted gatherings within a 300-meter radius of counting centers from November 21 until November 24.

