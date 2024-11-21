Kenya Halts Airport and Energy Deals Amid Adani Group Controversy
Kenyan President William Ruto announced the cancellation of a $2 billion airport deal and a $736 million energy partnership with India's Adani Group. The decision follows an indictment of the group's founder in the U.S. for bribery. The proposals faced criticism for lacking transparency.
In a surprising move, Kenyan President William Ruto has scrapped two significant deals involving India's Adani Group, a decision announced during his state of the nation address on Thursday.
The first deal, valued at nearly $2 billion, would have granted the corporation control over the expansion of Kenya's main airport. A second $736 million agreement in the energy sector was also dismantled.
The decision comes on the heels of bribery allegations against Gouram Adani and a court intervention blocking the airport proposal. Critics flagged the lack of transparency involved in both procurements.
