Kenya Halts Airport and Energy Deals Amid Adani Group Controversy

Kenyan President William Ruto announced the cancellation of a $2 billion airport deal and a $736 million energy partnership with India's Adani Group. The decision follows an indictment of the group's founder in the U.S. for bribery. The proposals faced criticism for lacking transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:37 IST
In a surprising move, Kenyan President William Ruto has scrapped two significant deals involving India's Adani Group, a decision announced during his state of the nation address on Thursday.

The first deal, valued at nearly $2 billion, would have granted the corporation control over the expansion of Kenya's main airport. A second $736 million agreement in the energy sector was also dismantled.

The decision comes on the heels of bribery allegations against Gouram Adani and a court intervention blocking the airport proposal. Critics flagged the lack of transparency involved in both procurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

