Kenya Halts Airport and Energy Deals Amid Adani Group Controversy

In a surprising move, Kenyan President William Ruto has scrapped two significant deals involving India's Adani Group, a decision announced during his state of the nation address on Thursday.

The first deal, valued at nearly $2 billion, would have granted the corporation control over the expansion of Kenya's main airport. A second $736 million agreement in the energy sector was also dismantled.

The decision comes on the heels of bribery allegations against Gouram Adani and a court intervention blocking the airport proposal. Critics flagged the lack of transparency involved in both procurements.

(With inputs from agencies.)