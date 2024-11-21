Left Menu

Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against High-Profile Israelis and Hamas Commanders

This content outlines international reactions to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants issued for Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a Hamas commander, for alleged war crimes related to recent conflicts. Various international stakeholders express divergent views on these legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST
Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against High-Profile Israelis and Hamas Commanders

The International Criminal Court's recent arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a deceased Hamas commander have sparked a wave of global reactions. The charges are linked to alleged war crimes during the recent conflict in the region.

Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, harshly criticized the ICC's actions, describing them as 'absurd,' 'antisemitic,' and an attack on democracy. The international justice system's credibility was questioned, with calls for severing ties with the court.

Meanwhile, reactions from other global players, such as the United States, Europe, and Middle Eastern countries, are mixed, with some supporting the ICC's jurisdiction and urging compliance with the arrest warrants, despite the complexities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024