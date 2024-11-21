Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against High-Profile Israelis and Hamas Commanders

The International Criminal Court's recent arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a deceased Hamas commander have sparked a wave of global reactions. The charges are linked to alleged war crimes during the recent conflict in the region.

Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, harshly criticized the ICC's actions, describing them as 'absurd,' 'antisemitic,' and an attack on democracy. The international justice system's credibility was questioned, with calls for severing ties with the court.

Meanwhile, reactions from other global players, such as the United States, Europe, and Middle Eastern countries, are mixed, with some supporting the ICC's jurisdiction and urging compliance with the arrest warrants, despite the complexities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)