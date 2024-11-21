Left Menu

Tensions Surge: Alleged ICBM Strike on Dnipro by Russia Sparks Global Concern

Ukraine has reported a potential intercontinental ballistic missile strike by Russia on Dnipro. Although Western officials have not confirmed the missile's classification, the incident underscores escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict. The RS-26 Rubezh missile is under scrutiny amid calls for international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine reported on Thursday that Russia fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro, marking a potential first use of a weapon designed for long-distance nuclear strikes in warfare.

Despite Kyiv's claims, Western analysts, speaking anonymously, informed Reuters that their initial assessments did not support the identification of an intercontinental ballistic missile, though they noted the possibility of that conclusion changing as more information becomes available.

This strike, regardless of the missile's precise classification, highlights the escalating tensions in the 33-month-old conflict. Ukraine has also reportedly used U.S. and British missiles against Russian targets, actions viewed by Moscow as significantly heightening the stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

