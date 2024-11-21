Kenya Halts Major Deals with Adani Group Amid Corruption Allegations

President William Ruto of Kenya announced the cancellation of procurement processes intended for handing control of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to India's Adani Group. This decision follows the indictment of the group's founder in the United States on bribery charges.

Ruto also halted a separate public-private partnership involving $736 million for constructing power transmission lines, a deal facilitated by an Adani Group company. Citing new revelations from investigative partners, Ruto ordered ministries related to transport and energy to retract the agreements.

The cancellation of these high-profile deals elicited applause from Kenyan lawmakers and highlighted public concerns over transparency and financial prudence. Allegations from a U.S. investigatory group earlier in 2023 scrutinized Adani's governance, which the group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)