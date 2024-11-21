Left Menu

Kenya Halts Major Deals with Adani Group Amid Corruption Allegations

Kenya cancelled important projects with India's Adani Group following the U.S. indictment of its founder. The deals involved major airport and energy infrastructure valued at billions, but faced scrutiny over transparency and governance. President Ruto cited new information for the cancellation, though arbitration could follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:17 IST
Kenya Halts Major Deals with Adani Group Amid Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President William Ruto of Kenya announced the cancellation of procurement processes intended for handing control of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to India's Adani Group. This decision follows the indictment of the group's founder in the United States on bribery charges.

Ruto also halted a separate public-private partnership involving $736 million for constructing power transmission lines, a deal facilitated by an Adani Group company. Citing new revelations from investigative partners, Ruto ordered ministries related to transport and energy to retract the agreements.

The cancellation of these high-profile deals elicited applause from Kenyan lawmakers and highlighted public concerns over transparency and financial prudence. Allegations from a U.S. investigatory group earlier in 2023 scrutinized Adani's governance, which the group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024