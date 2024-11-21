Mystery Lingers: The Unclaimed Bodies from Manipur
The bodies of six individuals from Manipur, who went missing after a violent conflict, remain in a morgue in Assam. Despite autopsies being completed, families refuse to claim them due to ongoing tensions in Jiribam. Manipur and Assam Police are urging families to take the bodies for last rites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid tensions in Manipur's Jiribam district, the bodies of six missing persons continue to remain at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital morgue in Assam, as family members refuse to claim them, according to sources.
The individuals, suspected to have been abducted by Kuki-Zo militants following a November gunfight, were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers recently, all in a decomposed state.
Efforts by Manipur and Assam Police to persuade the families to conduct last rites have been unsuccessful, amid a backdrop of escalating violence in the region marked by ethnic tensions and recent clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Action for Civilian Protection in Sudan as Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis
Delhi in Disarray: Rising Gun Violence Sparks Concern
Volker Türk Urges De-escalation in Mozambique Amid Deadly Post-Election Violence
‘Turning the tide’ on childhood violence
Deadly Struggle: Cartel Violence Claims 11 Lives in Guerrero