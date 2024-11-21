Left Menu

Mystery Lingers: The Unclaimed Bodies from Manipur

The bodies of six individuals from Manipur, who went missing after a violent conflict, remain in a morgue in Assam. Despite autopsies being completed, families refuse to claim them due to ongoing tensions in Jiribam. Manipur and Assam Police are urging families to take the bodies for last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:40 IST
Mystery Lingers: The Unclaimed Bodies from Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tensions in Manipur's Jiribam district, the bodies of six missing persons continue to remain at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital morgue in Assam, as family members refuse to claim them, according to sources.

The individuals, suspected to have been abducted by Kuki-Zo militants following a November gunfight, were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers recently, all in a decomposed state.

Efforts by Manipur and Assam Police to persuade the families to conduct last rites have been unsuccessful, amid a backdrop of escalating violence in the region marked by ethnic tensions and recent clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024