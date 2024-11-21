Mystery Lingers: The Unclaimed Bodies from Manipur

Amid tensions in Manipur's Jiribam district, the bodies of six missing persons continue to remain at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital morgue in Assam, as family members refuse to claim them, according to sources.

The individuals, suspected to have been abducted by Kuki-Zo militants following a November gunfight, were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers recently, all in a decomposed state.

Efforts by Manipur and Assam Police to persuade the families to conduct last rites have been unsuccessful, amid a backdrop of escalating violence in the region marked by ethnic tensions and recent clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)