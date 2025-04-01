Haryana's Crackdown on Gun Culture Songs: A Fair Fight Against Violence Glorification

The Haryana Police have stepped up their campaign to counteract the promotion of gun culture in music. Senior officials stress that their actions are fair and non-discriminatory, as they aim to remove songs and music videos that glorify violence from social media platforms.

More than ten songs were recently taken down in compliance with legal directives, and popular singer Masoom Sharma has found seven of his songs banned. Sharma calls for equitable treatment, asserting that the ban should apply universally, without targeting specific individuals.

This initiative is supported by local leaders and follows a 2019 High Court order against the performance of songs promoting unlawful themes. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes societal responsibility in guiding youth positively and endorses continued action.

(With inputs from agencies.)