Left Menu

Summons Issued to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Water Cut Threat Case

A Baramati court in Pune has summoned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over allegations of threatening water cuts if a village did not vote for Supriya Sule in 2019. A viral video and audio evidence prompted the court's summons for a December 16 appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST
Summons Issued to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Water Cut Threat Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a court in Baramati, Pune district, has issued a summons to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The court action stems from allegations that Pawar threatened to impose water cuts on a village if they failed to support Supriya Sule in the 2019 elections.

The directive mandates Ajit Pawar's presence in court on December 16, according to advocate Sumesh Negulpelli. The allegations arose from a video that circulated widely online, purportedly capturing Pawar's controversial remarks on the eve of polling day.

The court's directive, based on section 171-F of the Indian Penal Code concerning undue electoral influence, highlights sufficient grounds for the alleged remarks. This follows after a protest petition was filed challenging prior police findings of no case against Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024