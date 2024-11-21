Summons Issued to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Water Cut Threat Case

In a significant legal development, a court in Baramati, Pune district, has issued a summons to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The court action stems from allegations that Pawar threatened to impose water cuts on a village if they failed to support Supriya Sule in the 2019 elections.

The directive mandates Ajit Pawar's presence in court on December 16, according to advocate Sumesh Negulpelli. The allegations arose from a video that circulated widely online, purportedly capturing Pawar's controversial remarks on the eve of polling day.

The court's directive, based on section 171-F of the Indian Penal Code concerning undue electoral influence, highlights sufficient grounds for the alleged remarks. This follows after a protest petition was filed challenging prior police findings of no case against Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)