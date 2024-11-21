Adani Group Bribery Allegations Stir Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Controversy brews in Andhra Pradesh as the Telugu Desam Party, a significant ally of the NDA, awaits more details before commenting on the serious bribery allegations against the Adani Group. The case concerns potential corrupt practices in acquiring solar power contracts.

The allegations, announced by the US Department of Justice, claim that Adani and others paid bribes to unidentified state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, possibly leading to over USD 2 billion profit over two decades. Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram emphasized a thorough inquiry before the party reaches a conclusion, estimating a review period of two to three days.

While the Adani Group, helmed by one of India's wealthiest individuals, vehemently denies the accusations, labeling them as 'baseless,' the situation underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding governmental transparency and corporate ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)