Left Menu

Adani Group Bribery Allegations Stir Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

The Telugu Desam Party plans to respond after investigating allegations against the Adani Group for bribing officials in Andhra Pradesh. The accusations, involving major financial implications, await a detailed review by the party. Meanwhile, Adani Group denies all charges from the US Department of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST
Adani Group Bribery Allegations Stir Controversy in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy brews in Andhra Pradesh as the Telugu Desam Party, a significant ally of the NDA, awaits more details before commenting on the serious bribery allegations against the Adani Group. The case concerns potential corrupt practices in acquiring solar power contracts.

The allegations, announced by the US Department of Justice, claim that Adani and others paid bribes to unidentified state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, possibly leading to over USD 2 billion profit over two decades. Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram emphasized a thorough inquiry before the party reaches a conclusion, estimating a review period of two to three days.

While the Adani Group, helmed by one of India's wealthiest individuals, vehemently denies the accusations, labeling them as 'baseless,' the situation underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding governmental transparency and corporate ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024