Corruption Unmasked: Panchayat Poll Bribery Scandal

Two officials assigned to the recent Punjab panchayat polls have been charged with accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, according to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

The officials, identified as Gulab Singh, a Sub Divisional Officer, and Davinder Singh, an Agricultural Sub-Inspector, allegedly accepted the bribe from a sarpanch candidate. The complaint was filed by Gurpreet Singh, a farmer and aspiring candidate from the village of Mana Singh Wala in the Ghall Khurd block.

The allegations claim that Gulab Singh demanded and received Rs 10 lakh from Gurpreet Singh, with Davinder Singh's knowledge. An additional Rs 5 lakh was later collected by an unidentified person on behalf of Gulab Singh. Despite the bribe, Gurpreet Singh's nomination was rejected. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

