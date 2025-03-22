Corruption Scandal: U.S. Bars Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from Entry
The U.S. government has barred Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from entering the country, citing "significant corruption." The former president, known for her political influence and opposition to President Milei, denies these claims, labeling them politically motivated amidst ongoing legal challenges.
The U.S. government has taken decisive action by barring Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner from entering the United States, along with her former Planning Minister Julio Miguel De Vido. Both are embroiled in allegations of orchestrating bribery schemes that siphoned millions from Argentine public funds under their watch.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement lays a heavy allegation on Fernandez de Kirchner and De Vido for exploiting their positions for financial gain. This raises serious concerns about public and investor trust in Argentina's political future. Fernandez de Kirchner, whose powerful political influence remains significant, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Despite a court upholding a conviction against Fernandez de Kirchner for malpractices involving state contracts, she remains defiant, with plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. She has shifted focus to President Milei and Donald Trump, calling on her staunch supporters to stage a protest coinciding with a historic date in Argentina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
