Unprecedented ICBM Use Alleged in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukraine has accused Russia of escalating the conflict by deploying a potentially nuclear-capable missile at the city of Dnipro. Although there is uncertainty about the missile type, Kyiv officials assert it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) employed for the first time in warfare.

The strike occurred amidst heightened tensions, as Ukraine launched U.S. and British missiles into Russian territory despite warnings. Experts note that if an ICBM was indeed used, it would represent a significant shift in military tactics.

International reactions have been urged, with Ukraine's foreign ministry calling for swift global response. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force reports that various infrastructures in Dnipro were targeted, causing damage and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)