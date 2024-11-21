Left Menu

Unprecedented ICBM Use Alleged in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukraine claims Russia fired a potentially nuclear-capable missile at Dnipro, marking an escalation in the ongoing war. While debate surrounds the missile type, it's believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking first-time use in combat. International reactions urged as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has accused Russia of escalating the conflict by deploying a potentially nuclear-capable missile at the city of Dnipro. Although there is uncertainty about the missile type, Kyiv officials assert it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) employed for the first time in warfare.

The strike occurred amidst heightened tensions, as Ukraine launched U.S. and British missiles into Russian territory despite warnings. Experts note that if an ICBM was indeed used, it would represent a significant shift in military tactics.

International reactions have been urged, with Ukraine's foreign ministry calling for swift global response. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force reports that various infrastructures in Dnipro were targeted, causing damage and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

