Ceasefire Hopes Amid Escalating Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 47 people amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein is working towards a ceasefire agreement, though gaps remain. Intense airstrikes continue, and Hezbollah maintains rocket fire into Israel, causing deaths and injuries on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli aerial strikes claimed the lives of at least 47 individuals in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, escalating the ongoing hostilities with the Iran-supported Hezbollah. As the U.S. attempts to mediate a ceasefire, Amos Hochstein met with Israeli leaders, emphasizing a resolution might be near.

While discussions continue, Beirut has requested amendments to the proposed ceasefire for a faster Israeli withdrawal. This development marks the most substantial diplomatic endeavor since the conflict's inception over a year ago, with Lebanese areas enduring severe bombardment from Israeli forces.

Civilian exodus from affected zones persists, while Israeli defense forces state their efforts targeted Hezbollah infrastructure. Meanwhile, fatalities occurred in Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon, with Nahariya's mayor voicing concerns over public safety amid these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

