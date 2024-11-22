U.S. Briefs Ukraine on Missile Threat

In a recent development, the United States has conducted briefings for Ukraine and its close allies, aiming to equip them with critical knowledge regarding a potential threat. This follows the usage of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile in an assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to a U.S. official, Russia, which deployed the missile, is believed to have a limited number of these sophisticated weapons in its military inventory. The alert serves as a cautionary measure to prepare Ukraine against further possible escalations.

The briefings come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the world closely monitoring developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)