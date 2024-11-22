Left Menu

U.S. Briefs Ukraine on Missile Threat

The United States has informed Ukraine and its allies about the threat posed by a new type of experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, citing its recent use in an attack on Dnipro. These missiles are believed to be in limited supply within Russian arsenals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent development, the United States has conducted briefings for Ukraine and its close allies, aiming to equip them with critical knowledge regarding a potential threat. This follows the usage of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile in an assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

According to a U.S. official, Russia, which deployed the missile, is believed to have a limited number of these sophisticated weapons in its military inventory. The alert serves as a cautionary measure to prepare Ukraine against further possible escalations.

The briefings come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the world closely monitoring developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

