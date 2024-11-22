U.S. Briefs Ukraine on Missile Threat
The United States has informed Ukraine and its allies about the threat posed by a new type of experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile, citing its recent use in an attack on Dnipro. These missiles are believed to be in limited supply within Russian arsenals.
In a recent development, the United States has conducted briefings for Ukraine and its close allies, aiming to equip them with critical knowledge regarding a potential threat. This follows the usage of an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile in an assault on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.
According to a U.S. official, Russia, which deployed the missile, is believed to have a limited number of these sophisticated weapons in its military inventory. The alert serves as a cautionary measure to prepare Ukraine against further possible escalations.
The briefings come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the world closely monitoring developments in the region.
