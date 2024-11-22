Russia's Missile Test: U.S. Pre-notified

The United States was briefed by Russia shortly before an experimental intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched at Dnipro, Ukraine. This communication was facilitated through nuclear risk reduction channels, a U.S. official disclosed on Thursday.

According to the official, the notification was part of a standard protocol designed to minimize nuclear escalation risks between the two countries. While details of the missile's impact were not provided, the preemptive communication highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain transparency in military operations.

The incident underscores the tense geopolitical climate and the crucial nature of established communication channels in preventing potential crises. It raises questions about the efficacy and limitations of such frameworks under fluctuating international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)