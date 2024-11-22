Escalation Alert: Putin Warns of Global Conflict amid Missile Strikes
President Putin has warned that escalating conflicts involving Ukraine, the US, and Britain are pushing towards a global war. Following attacks with US and UK missiles, Russia has responded by firing a new hypersonic missile. Putin stated that future actions depend on Western developments and military threats.
President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is escalating into a potential global war. This development follows Ukraine's use of U.S. and British-supplied missiles to strike Russian targets.
In response, Russia has deployed a new hypersonic medium-range missile, signaling a robust military posture. Amid these tensions, Putin stressed that Russia would provide warnings to civilians ahead of further military actions.
The situation has intensified geopolitical concerns, underscoring fears that Russia might further expand its military ambitions if the conflict continues unchecked.
