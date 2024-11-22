Left Menu

Escalation Alert: Putin Warns of Global Conflict amid Missile Strikes

President Putin has warned that escalating conflicts involving Ukraine, the US, and Britain are pushing towards a global war. Following attacks with US and UK missiles, Russia has responded by firing a new hypersonic missile. Putin stated that future actions depend on Western developments and military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:33 IST
Escalation Alert: Putin Warns of Global Conflict amid Missile Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is escalating into a potential global war. This development follows Ukraine's use of U.S. and British-supplied missiles to strike Russian targets.

In response, Russia has deployed a new hypersonic medium-range missile, signaling a robust military posture. Amid these tensions, Putin stressed that Russia would provide warnings to civilians ahead of further military actions.

The situation has intensified geopolitical concerns, underscoring fears that Russia might further expand its military ambitions if the conflict continues unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024