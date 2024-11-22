Left Menu

Navigating Diplomatic Waters: U.S. Confidence Despite Adani Bribery Charges

The White House maintains that the U.S.-India relationship remains solid despite bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed the administration's awareness of the allegations, emphasizing confidence in handling the situation while fostering strong bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 03:08 IST
The White House has reiterated its confidence in the strong foundation underpinning the U.S.-India relationship, even as Indian billionaire Gautam Adani faces serious bribery charges. On Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the issue during her daily news conference.

In response to questions from reporters, Jean-Pierre acknowledged the charges levelled by U.S. prosecutors accusing Adani of involvement in a bribery scheme to secure favorable solar power contracts in India. She highlighted the administration's awareness of the situation.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that, while the specifics of the allegations are for the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice to address, the bilateral relationship remains robust. The U.S. remains confident in navigating this and other challenges that might arise in the partnership with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

