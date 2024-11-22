Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Fires New Hypersonic Missile

Russia fired a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile named 'Oreshnik' at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, escalating tensions in the ongoing war. President Putin stated the missile targeted a Ukrainian military facility, framing this as a response to U.S. and UK actions supporting Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Russia fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro. President Putin announced the strike, targeting a Ukrainian military facility with the new missile 'Oreshnik,' during a televised address.

The missile launch is seen as a response to U.S. and UK support that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with advanced Western weapons. The situation intensifies as both sides continue to engage in strategic offensives, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urging global condemnation of Russia's actions.

The U.S. was notified of the strike beforehand, indicating the use of an intermediate-range missile rather than an intercontinental one. Reactions have varied, with NATO labeling the move as intimidation, while military experts assess the missile's nuclear capabilities as a deterrent signal from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

