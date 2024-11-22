Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Fires New Hypersonic Missile

In a significant escalation of the Ukraine conflict, Russia fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro. President Putin announced the strike, targeting a Ukrainian military facility with the new missile 'Oreshnik,' during a televised address.

The missile launch is seen as a response to U.S. and UK support that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with advanced Western weapons. The situation intensifies as both sides continue to engage in strategic offensives, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urging global condemnation of Russia's actions.

The U.S. was notified of the strike beforehand, indicating the use of an intermediate-range missile rather than an intercontinental one. Reactions have varied, with NATO labeling the move as intimidation, while military experts assess the missile's nuclear capabilities as a deterrent signal from Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)