Left Menu

Kremlin Acknowledges Productive Talks but No Putin-Trump Meeting on Horizon

The Kremlin confirmed productive discussions between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, without delving into plans for a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Although they met in St. Petersburg, no substantial plans were elaborated for a future meeting between the world leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:32 IST
Kremlin Acknowledges Productive Talks but No Putin-Trump Meeting on Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin reported on Monday that dialogues between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been beneficial and productive. However, the talks did not explore the possibility of arranging a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Officials noted that while the interaction was valuable, there was no advancement on the subject of a high-profile meeting between the Russian and American presidents.

The meeting took place last Friday in St. Petersburg, underscoring ongoing communication efforts between the two nations amidst fluctuating diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025