Kremlin Acknowledges Productive Talks but No Putin-Trump Meeting on Horizon
The Kremlin confirmed productive discussions between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, without delving into plans for a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Although they met in St. Petersburg, no substantial plans were elaborated for a future meeting between the world leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:32 IST
- Russia
The Kremlin reported on Monday that dialogues between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been beneficial and productive. However, the talks did not explore the possibility of arranging a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Officials noted that while the interaction was valuable, there was no advancement on the subject of a high-profile meeting between the Russian and American presidents.
The meeting took place last Friday in St. Petersburg, underscoring ongoing communication efforts between the two nations amidst fluctuating diplomatic ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
