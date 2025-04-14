Kremlin Acknowledges Productive Talks but No Putin-Trump Meeting on Horizon

The Kremlin reported on Monday that dialogues between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been beneficial and productive. However, the talks did not explore the possibility of arranging a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Officials noted that while the interaction was valuable, there was no advancement on the subject of a high-profile meeting between the Russian and American presidents.

The meeting took place last Friday in St. Petersburg, underscoring ongoing communication efforts between the two nations amidst fluctuating diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)